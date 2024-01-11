NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Frank Newhall Look Memorial Park, known to many as Look Park, announced Wednesday they will be opening an ice skating rink in the park.

The park hopes to open the 40′ x 80′ rink as soon as next week but will rely on colder temperatures. Due to warmer weather this week, the ice rink is closed. The park will post on its Facebook page when the rink will be open to the public.

The ice skating rink is located behind the Garden House and can be reached by going behind the Visitor Center. Signs will be posted throughout the park.

There are a few rules to follow when using the ice rink. No hockey sticks or pucks will be allowed, do not go on the ice without skates, no food or drinks, kids under the age of 12 must be supervised and all the other rules will be posted near the skating rink.