CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After 154 years the iconic Cummington Fair shows no signs of losing any of its appeal.

The destination is a favorite spot for thousands of visitors during its four-day run. Since 1869, the Cummington Fair in this Western Hampshire county town has attracted visitors from all over the Northeast with its unique blend of entertainment and a salute to the area’s agricultural roots.

Cummington native Burt Woodward is visiting the fair for the very first time. He told 22News, “It’s fun. It’s fun for the kids, and there’s good food.”

Whether enjoying the attractions on the midway, or the agriculture based competition, families are drawn by what the ageless Cummington Fair has to offer. But, the proudest person at the fairgrounds would have to be Cummington Fair president Albert Judd.

“The Cummington Fair is running its 154th fair this year, and we’re glad to have excellent weather. We had a little bit of rain on Friday, but not much,” Judd said.

Certainly not enough to keep visitors away from this well attended mixture of entertainment and nostalgia. For the families enjoying the day, there’s no better place than the fair on a late summer’s day.