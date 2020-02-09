Icy road leads to rollover crash on Route 9 in Goshen

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Icy roads contributed a car to a rollover crash on Route 9 in Goshen on Thursday.

According to the Goshen Fire Department, firefighters, police, and ambulance were called to Berkshire Trail West on Route 9 in the area of the Goshen Stone Company for a rollover crash involving one car.

The driver, according to Goshen fire officials, was traveling westbound in the area when he lost control of the car and crossed over onto the eastbound lane. The car rolled over onto its roof after coming in contact with the drainage ditch.

The man driving the car suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment after being evaluated by paramedics.

Thursday’s wintry mix caused the road to be covered with a layer of ice, possibly contributing to the rollover crash.

Police closed Route 9 for a short period of time while a tow truck removed the damaged vehicle from the roadway.

WATCH VIDEO: