Identity of driver, passenger killed in Amherst crash released

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The two Amherst residents who died in a two-car crash Tuesday night have been identified by the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News the crash took the lives of 42-year-old Euclides Almeida and 28-year-old Ailton Correia, both of Amherst. Euclides was the driver of the vehicle and Correia was his passenger.

Amherst Police was called to 916 West Street around 7:42 p.m., where officers found a head-on crash involving the two vehicles. The driver of the other vehicle involved was questioned by police before being taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Carey added that a preliminary investigation by police determined that the vehicle the two victims were in was driving in the southbound lane when it crossed the double solid yellow lines resulting in a head-on crash with the other vehicle in the northbound lane.

At this time, no charges or citations have been issued, according to Carey.

The crash is still being investigated.