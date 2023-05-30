SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The identity of the jet skier that is missing in the Connecticut River has been released.

State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News that there was a crash on Sunday between a jet ski and a boat. The person on the jet ski is still missing. The Massachusetts State Police searched the river Sunday night along with Massachusetts Environmental Police and local public safety agencies but did not locate the missing jet skier.

The missing jet skier is 51-year-old Carlos Lopez of Springfield. The incident was reported from around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday until 11:00 p.m., and the search resumed on Monday and involved marine assets, divers, and their Air Wing, but they could not find Lopez.

Crews pulled the boat out of the river Monday morning, damage could be seen along the side. Easthampton Police have closed the Route 5 boat ramp due to the investigation.

It’s unclear if Lopez was in fact wearing a life jacket at the time of the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The search for Lopez will resume Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m.