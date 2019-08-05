Importance of talking to your kids about mental illnesses

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a talk many parents don’t want to have with their children but after the two recent mass shootings, many think it’s a conversation that needs to be had.

Mark Patillo is a husand and father of two girls. He’s lived in Northampton all his life and when he heard about the two shootings less than 24 hours apart from eachother, his first thoughts were about his children’s safety.

“It’s overwhelming especially with living in the United States having as many gun shootings versus the rest of the world,” said Patillo.

At least 9 people were killed after a shooting in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio Sunday morning. At least 27 other people were injured.

The shooting in Dayton comes hours after a separate shooting claimed the lives of 22 people in El Paso, Texas Saturday. As of Sunday, there have been 251 mass shootings, 18 of those have been deadly.

Now Patillo, and many other parents across the country are talking to their kids about a new reality.

“We need to talk more about mental illness and protecting our kids and teach them to be raised in a way to talk about our feeling and not react with violence,” said Patillo.

The El Paso attack was the deadliest mass shooting of the year and the 8th deadliest in modern U.S. history.

Patillo said safety is the number one priority, and talking with your kids about what’s going on in the world could give them a better understanding of the dangers.

“If you shelter them, they are going to be naive and sheltered and then when real life problems come, they won’t be able to handle them so having the open conservation is super important,” said Patillo.

To give you some perspective, there have been 217 days so far in 2019 and 251 mass shootings.