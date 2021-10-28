In-person early voting ending in some communities this week

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Election Day is around the corner for a number of local offices, but in a number of communities people are able to take part in early voting.

Where you can vote depends on which community you live in. In Easthampton, for example, the deadline to apply for early voting has ended. However, in Amherst and Northampton, voters can show up to the polls for early voting if they are a registered until October 29.

“You get a good feeling when you vote,” said Lydia Vernon-Jones from Amherst. “You’ve done your part, you’ve done your responsibility.” Lydia walked to Town Hall to cast her ballot and feels this election is just as important to her as the presidential election. Taking a look at the double-sided ballot, she said there’s a lot to decide. Whether it’s town council or a ballot question regarding the library.

“School committee and housing authority, they’re all really important things in our town and we need to get the best people,” Lydia said.

Susan Audette is the Amherst Town Clerk. She said they’re seeing a hundred people a day cast their ballots. It’s less than during the 2020 election, but she said COVID-19 precautions remain unchanged, with masks required to enter Town Hall.

“We’re going to have the privacy screens up,” Susan told 22News. “All of our workers will be wearing masks. We’re going to be enforcing the six foot rule. All of those things so there’s really no worry.”

Audette said the process to early vote is pretty similar to how you would vote on November 2nd. First, you give your name so they can make sure you’re a registered voter.

“And if all is good then you’re given a ballot envelope,” she said. “You’re given a ballot and you go into the other room and you vote your ballot.”