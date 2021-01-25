Individuals taking sanctuary at local churches to call on Biden admin to free them

(WWLP) – National sanctuary leaders plan to call on the Biden administration Tuesday to free individuals across the country who were threatened with deportation and took sanctuary in houses of worship under former President Trump’s administration.

Leaders of the National Sanctuary Collective said they, along with some local leaders will hold a virtual news conference Tuesday at 1 p.m., asking President Biden to immediately free those individuals, under the new immigration changes announced last week.

Those individuals include Lucio Perez who took sanctuary at the First Church in Amherst in October 2017 and Irida Kakhtiranova who took sanctuary at the Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence in April 2018.

Not only did they face deportation, but they also faced being separated from their families. Both Perez and Kakhtiranova will be on the virtual call.

On his first day in office, President Biden proposed a sweeping immigration reform bill, directing deportations that had been scheduled to be paused for 100 days.

There are no exceptions to the 100 days pause which started Friday.

This story is still developing. 22News will bring you more details when we learn more.