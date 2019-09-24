Indoor air quality improves at middle school in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – The White Brook Middle School in Easthampton has improved its indoor air quality.

In a news release sent to 22News, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Indoor Air Quality Program assessed the indoor air quality at the middle school in March of 2016 and June of 2018 and was reassessed in February.

The following is a list of recommendations that were noted in the reports:

Removing worn carpeting

Removing peeling paint in the gymnasium

Continuously operating supply and exhaust ventilation

Removing tennis balls from chair legs

Using a HEPA vacuum in conjunction with wet wiping

Removing wet carpeting from areas around exterior doors

Avoid overwatering of plants

Installing door sweeps

Cleaning trays of chalk debris regularly.

According to the Easthampton Health Department, in October of 2018, the Health Department inspected the school to review the progress made from the plan that was developed in July. One phase of carpet removal and peeling paint removal was complete in October and the second phases were completed over the holiday and summer breaks.