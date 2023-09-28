WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews from the Williamsburg Highway Department helped rescue an injured hawk.

According to a social media post by Williamsburg police and fire, the highway department called police on Thursday to report a hawk that looked injured. The police were able to safely capture the hawk and place it into a crate.

Williamsburg Market provided a baster to help give the hawk water as it seemed to be dehydrated. The hawk was taken to the Birds of Prey Rehabilitation by the officers.