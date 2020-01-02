Injured logger flown to hospital after tree fell on him in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An injured logger was taken to the hospital by helicopter following a rescue on Pisgah Road in Huntington Thursday afternoon.

Amherst Fire Department Chief Tim Nelson told 22News police and a regional rescue team was called to 96 Pisgah Road after a tree fell on the logger in a wooded area.

Four Amherst firefighters who are members of the regional rescue team helped recover the injured logger, who had to be extricated.

State Police troopers from the Russell barracks provided secondary assistance.

The injured logger was flown to Baystate and the extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

