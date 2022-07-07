WORTHINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A 13-room spacious estate with more than 14,000 square-feet and an accompanying in-law apartment that lies on 12 acres of land off Route 112 in Hampshire County is the most expensive home for sale in Hampshire Coury, according to Zillow.

The private estate was built in 2003 that contains 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, and 3 half baths in the main living area with dark walnut hardwood, radiant heated flooring. The kitchen offers granite countertops, an island, and stainless steel appliances.

The interior has enough space for a game room, home office, and more. Did we mention there’s an indoor pool? An Olympic-sized heated pool!

The mansion has a humidification system, an indoor/outdoor intercom system, and a whole house generator.

Credit: Lynne Graves & Steve Pietrie

MAP: 184 Cudworth Road

The property is selling for $2,995,000.

Realtor: George Cain