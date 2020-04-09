Is your birthday coming up? Hadley Police want to know

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people are finding unique ways to celebrate their birthday this year during the stay-at-home advisory in Massachusetts.

The Hadley Police Department is offering to drive by your home to help celebrate the occasion.

“During this pandemic and the time of social distancing to keep everyone safe, we realize that some kids might be missing out on celebrating their birthdays with their friends and family,” the department said.

If you or someone you know in Hadley has a birthday during this time of social distancing, send an email to records@hadleyma.gov with the date, time and address and they will try their best to make the drive-by parade.