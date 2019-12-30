Is your home up to date with modern fire codes?

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts law requires homeowners to be up to date with modern fire codes in case of an emergency.

Every home is required to have a working fire extinguisher and smoke alarm, and you should have multiple of each. A fire extinguisher should be kept in your garage, kitchen, and on each floor of your home.

Most home fire safety experts recommend medium size, multipurpose fire extinguishers. Cooking is the number one cause of fires in the home and the leading cause of fire-related injuries.

Every home should also have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. The law requires CO alarms to be installed on every level of your home and should be installed within 10 feet of bedroom doors.

Easthampton Deputy Fire Chief, Wayne Hennemann told 22News that residents need to make absolutely sure their equipment is up to date.

“We ask people to make sure that they are up to date and they have changed the batteries in them,” said Hennemann. “Anything goes off and your unsure, please exit the house, don’t go back in for anything. Use your cell phone and call the fire department, let us come down and check it out.”

CO alarms should be replaced every five to seven years, depending on the model.

According to a National Fire Protection Association study, there are approximately 400,000 house fires each year in the United States, which account for 75 percent of all structure fires.