Isaias in Hampshire County: Large tree uproots, goes through Florence Home

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There was significant storm damage across western Massachusetts areas like Springfield, Chicopee, and Longmeadow, but in the Florence section of Northampton, several large trees came down damaging homes.

A large tree uprooted and leaned on a house, but not before causing damage outside and inside the home.

Residents of that home told 22News they were in the bedroom when the tree came through the structure. No one was hurt.

On Palmer Road near Anderson Road, Beaver Lake and several other areas, down trees and power lines blocked roadways, causing road closures.

Part of Palmer Road has since reopened but fire officials say clean up most likely, will take several hours.

