“It’s a miracle, complete miracle,” Southwick family says after reuniting with deaf, blind dog

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The owners of a golden retriever that went missing in Feeding Hills invited 22News to their home as they reunited with their dog.

They searched by foot and by air in search parties. Family, friends, and complete strangers rallying around the Stairs family of Agawam’s Feeding Hills, helping them track down their beloved dog Chesney. Chez, as they call him, went missing on Sunday.

A 14-year old, blind and deaf dog. But after three days, Melissa Stairs got the phone call she had been waiting for.

“John said ‘I found him,'” Melissa told 22News. “I said ‘is he okay, is he alive?’ I was hysterical. I couldn’t believe it.”

Chez managed to find his way to old stomping grounds, nearby Robinson State Park. Melissa used to go running with him there when he was a younger pup. She and her husband, and kids said they’re overwhelmed by the community’s support.

“He’s the dog whisperer or something,” Melissa told 22News.

Don: So did you know John before this?

Melissa: No not at all. Complete stranger.

Don: What is it like to see him here tonight?

John Benerakis: Very heartwarming that he has the strength to endure all that and still be with us.

This is the first time Benerakis has seen Chez since discovering him curled up in a ball, down a ravine, near a river in Robinson State Park. He too said it’s nice to know so many of his neighbors banded together to help one of their own.

“Yeah, he’s an amazing dog,” Benerakis told 22News.

Melissa said, “It’s a miracle, complete miracle.”