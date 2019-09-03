It’s Library Card Sign-up Month!

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – September marks Library Card Sign-up month!

Since the ’80s, the American Library Association and local libraries have been teaming up to encourage students and parents to sign up for a library card as part of their back to school supply list.

With services like online and in-person homework help, test prep books, and study rooms, a library card comes loaded with great services for students.

But even for adults, there are all kinds of things a library card can offer beyond books. John Stifler of Northampton told 22News that he loves the benefits his card gives him.

“My library card is for Forbes Library and Lily Library in Florence. Great, great places,” Stifler said. “One of the things you can do at Forbes Library is you can check out passes to the Smith Art Museum, which usually you pay for. You can check out passes to Mass MoCA with your library card. This is awesome.”

Last year, more than 370,000 items were checked out from the Forbes Library alone, and more than 900 people signed up for new library cards at Forbes last year.

In addition to library passes, libraries like Forbes have some unusual items for checkout too, including ukuleles and banjos!