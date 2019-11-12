It’s not officially winter but it feels like it

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter is practically here and snow blowers are once again a hot commodity.

Snowblowers are great for removing snow, but they can also be great for removing fingers… and no one wants that. Snowblowers cause more than 5,000 serious injuries every year.

To make sure that you don’t end up going to the Emergency room this winter, avoid wearing loose clothing. Loose pants, jackets, and scarves. They can easily become tangled in the moving parts of a snowblower.

We stopped at Foster Farrar in Northampton on Tuesday. They have their winter equipment out for the season. They recommend checking your equipment before the first real snow hits, making sure it all works properly.

“Most snowblowers now come with some paddle that is attached to it and that helps clear out the chute,” said Paul Czapienski, owner of Foster Farrar. “If you don’t have a paddle, an old broomstick works too. Just don’t stick your hand in there.”

Since 2003, roughly 9,000 Americans have lost a finger to a snowblower-related injury, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission data. Overall, about 15 percent of people who go to the E.R. as a result of a snowblower injury end up getting fingers amputated.

So, bottom-line, keep your hands out of the snowblower.