NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Students in the Northampton Public School district are speaking out, frustrated with the district’s continuation of the mask policy. These students say they have worked hard to be diligent and respectful of COVID-19 protocols within the school, but they believe the time to lift the mask mandate is now.

Parker Aimi-Starkoski, a student in Northampton Public Schools, told 22News, “It’s time to let them go. We’ve worked so hard through 2020 and all through that.”

Students within the Northampton School District have had enough when it comes to masks. The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education dropped its mask requirement for schools back in February. Other Hampshire County districts following suit.

Calvin Paddock, another student in Northampton, told 22News, “I feel like it really isn’t fair at this point, seeing all my friends who go to Hampshire and Smith. Especially Hampshire, they had theirs taken away almost a month and a half ago.” The city of Northampton dropped the city-wide mandate on March 11.

“The fact that you can walk into Walmart downtown or Thornes and you’re safe, you don’t have to wear a mask, but in the school we do,” Vincent Fahey pointed out.

The decision to prolong the mask mandate within the schools stemming from the city’s health director.

Students are exhausted.

“We’ve had the precautions in place and have been more strict about them than many other towns,” Fahey continued. “Really unfair to us students.”

The most recent pool testing found only one positive case within the district.