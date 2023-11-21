HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – For the sixth week in a row, members for the the Jewish Voice for Peace of Western Massachusetts along with many other local organizations, continue to protest the war between Israel and Hamas.

The deadly terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7th have caused many to show their support for Israel. 22News had a chance to speak with a member of the protest about their thoughts on the pending release of hostages.

“Israel needs to release the thousands and thousands of innocent hostages that they have, including kidnappings that happened yesterday. Hamas, absolutely, has to release all of the hostages,” said Batya Sobel. “Yes. Hostage exchange and release has to happen right now.”

Hamas is expected to free about 50 Israeli women and children held in Gaza while Israel is expected to release about 150 Palestinian prisoners.