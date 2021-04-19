Job Fair being held at Hampshire Mall

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire Mall is hosting an online and in person job fair from April 19 through May 2. Multiple businesses at the mall are looking to hire part-time and full-time positions of retail sales associates, to servers, to hair stylists, and more.

To apply online, applicants can go to the Hampshire Mall’s job board at www.hampshiremall.com/jobs to review all current available job openings. New positions will be added as they become available.

Job seekers who want to go in person can visit Hampshire Mall and identify businesses that are hiring by spotting the special “Get Hired!” Job Fair sign in storefront windows and on digital directories. Candidates can then scan the QR code on the sign, which will bring them to Hampshire Mall’s web page listing all available positions. In many instances, candidates can link directly to an online application and apply right from their smart phone.