HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst, Hampshire, Mount Holyoke and Smith colleges and UMass-Amherst are looking to fill over 100 open jobs on their campuses.
The Five College Jobs Fair will be held on Thursday, October 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 400 Venture Way in Hadley, located in the University Business Park.
Employment is available in multiple departments including:
- Administration
- Campus Safety
- Dining Services
- Early Learning Center
- Elementary School
- Facilities
- Information Technology
- Library Services
- Alumni Relations
- Student Affairs
Applicants should be prepared for on-site interviews.
More information on the job fair can be found using this link.