HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst, Hampshire, Mount Holyoke and Smith colleges and UMass-Amherst are looking to fill over 100 open jobs on their campuses.

The Five College Jobs Fair will be held on Thursday, October 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 400 Venture Way in Hadley, located in the University Business Park.

Employment is available in multiple departments including:

Administration

Campus Safety

Dining Services

Early Learning Center

Elementary School

Facilities

Information Technology

Library Services

Alumni Relations

Student Affairs

Applicants should be prepared for on-site interviews.

More information on the job fair can be found using this link.