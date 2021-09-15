Job fair to be held at Hampshire Mall

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – An in-person job fair will be held at the Hampshire Mall on Wednesday, September 22 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

This event is an opportunity for job seekers to submit applications and resumes to multiple businesses actively looking for workers. Employers will be taking applications and conducting interviews.

Below is the current list of employers that will be available at the job fair:

Amherst Innovative Living

C&S Wholesale Grocers

Cooley Dickinson

Greenfield Savings Bank

Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office

Inn on Boltwood

McDonald’s-Hadley

Pathlight

ServiceNet

Stop & Shop Amherst

UMass Amherst

U.S. Marines

Walmart-Hadley

Yankee Candle

Several stores and venues at Hampshire Mall will also be hiring to fill open positions. The job fair will be located in the Target wing of the mall. For more information go to the link on the Hampshire Mall’s website.