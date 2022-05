AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Jones Library in Amherst lost power on Wednesday and will be closed for the day.

According to a social media post by the Town of Amherst, due to continued power loss, the library will be closed for the day. No information was given on the cause of the outage.

It is anticipated that everything will be up and running on Thursday. No time was given for when the library would open and no further information was released.