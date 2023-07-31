AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Jones Library in Amherst is closed due to heavy flooding from Saturday night’s storm.

According to a release by Jones Library, a leak in the atrium flooded the main floor and into the lower level, and a large pipe in the basement burst which caused flooding in the basement hallway and stack. Amherst building and fire officials are inspecting the building Monday to determine when the library can reopen.

“While I am relieved that the damage was not worse, the Jones Library is more than our collections,” said Trustees President Austin Sarat. “Closing the library disrupts ESL conversation classes, children’s story time, teen lounge, coding club for girls, just to name a few programs scheduled for this week. Our community relies on the Jones as a place to gather and learn.”

“Our maintenance team performs daily inspections on all systems and are constantly repairing, fixing and servicing each of these systems. In other words, everything is being done that can

be done to keep these obsolete systems operable and safe,” said Trustees President Austin Sarat.

“This incident underscores the urgent need to renovate,” Sarat said. “Delays not only make the project cost more, but put our collections and programs at ever-increasing risk.”