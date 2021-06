AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – People can go into the Jones Library in Amherst to check out books starting Monday, June 14.

It will be open Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Patrons will have to wear a mask, and each visit will be limited to 30 minutes. For now, seating, in-person programs, and the meeting room will be unavailable.

The Munson Memorial and North Amherst Libraries will continue to offer only pick-up services at this time.