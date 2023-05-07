WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ware Police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run incident at Cumberland Farms Saturday that left one bicyclist with injuries.

According to the Ware Police Department, on Saturday at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Ware Police Department was sent to Cumberland Farms for a hit-and-run accident that involved a juvenile bicyclist.

When officers arrived, they found that the juvenile had serious superficial injuries and was taken to the hospital by EMS for evaluation. The debris from the road indicates that the car that was involved in the accident might be a BMW E90 series with front-end damage and is possibly missing the grill.

Witnesses were unable to identify the color of the vehicle and was last seen heading northbound on West Street towards Main Street. If anyone has any information on this vehicle, call the Ware Police Department anonymously (413-967-3571), or email cdesantis@townofware.com.