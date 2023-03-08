WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ware Police Department announced the retirement of K-9 Sampson on Tuesday.

After seven years, K-9 Sampson is retired from the Ware Police Department, according to the Ware Police Department. Over those seven years, K-9 Sampson has assisted officers in every aspect he was trained in, from locating people, narcotics, and evidence.

Ware Police Department

K-9 Sampson over these last seven years has become a large part of the department and a staple within the community. K-9 programs like theirs are run with generous donations that are provided by the community.

The Ware Police Department wishes K-9 Sampson a happy and healthy retirement with his family.