BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – For dog owners, furry friends are truly part of the family.

Kane’s Krusade, a Springfield non-profit organization, has made it its mission to ensure that families remain united.

Kane’s Krusade executive director, Kim George said, “we keep loved dogs with their forever families.”

They do that by providing those under financial stress with the resources needed to prevent them from giving up their pets to shelters. In order to be able to assist families with dog food costs, veterinary care, and other expenses, they rely on community support.

That’s where the 2nd annual “Pawsome” 5K run/walk comes in. It’s the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year. “This helps us determine how many pet families we’ll be able to fund next year,” said George.

They were aiming to raise at least $10,000 at Sunday’s event. That goal was exceeded by thousands of dollars.

Participants Ray & Jeff Hoess-Brooks shared their excitement with 22news to be supporting Kane’s Krusade, saying, “One of the things that I love about them so much is that they keep the puppies or all the animals in their home. They keep loved animals in their forever homes.” Getting the opportunity to dress up to support the cause was another additional plus. “All the dogs are dressed as well, which you’ll see. As for us, we’re wearing tutu’s. the dogs are wearing tutu’s. the whole team is. it’s been a great day,” shared Hoess-Brooks.

It also proved to be a day that will ensure elderly, home-bound, veteran, homeless and disabled pet-owners will be able to keep their companions a part of the family.

George emphasized, “Dogs are essential. for so many of our people, all they have is their dog.”