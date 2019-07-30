Keep your dog safe during hot weather

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With hot days like Tuesday, it’s important to keep your pets safe. And there is a state law that you may have never heard about before.

Under Massachusetts law, it is illegal to keep your dog tethered outside for longer than 15 minutes during extreme weather conditions.

As the Heat Advisory continues for parts of western Massachusetts, there are restrictions when it comes to leaving your pets outside.

“It seems reasonable that 15 minutes is a safe average to keep your dog outside in this heat. I don’t think it’s a lot to ask for as a pet owner,” said Chris Haddad, a dog owner from Ashfield.

Chris Haddad brought his 2-year-old dog Dillie to DAR State Park in Goshen Tuesday to cool off in the water. He knows that it’s important that dogs need a lot of attention and care, especially in this type of heat.

“You really should pay attention to your dog’s needs,” said Haddad. “I see this time of year where they don’t get enough water, and it’s the same thing with people.”

Owners who violate these laws will be fined anywhere between $50 for first offenses and $300 for subsequent violations.

Kathy Kovacs brought her 9-year-old yellow lab to the beach — making sure she packed plenty of water. She told us 15 minutes may still be too much time leave your dog leashed up, while unattended.

“You never know what could happen in 15 minutes. Especially in this heat. If we are not home, we always have the dogs inside,” said Kovacs

It’s also important not to keep your dogs in a hot car, even if the windows are cracked. If you see a dog locked in a car, you are encouraged to call the police right away with the make, model and license plate.