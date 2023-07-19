FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Keiter Corporation, a prominent local construction company, is once again investing in the Greater Northampton community with a generous donation of $25,000 to the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce.

The donation is designated for the Annual Community-Building Gift Card Promotion, which has the potential to inject approximately $60,000 into the local economy.

In its third consecutive year, Keiter Corporation has been a driving force behind the initiative, previously donating $10,000 in 2021 and doubling the investment to $20,000 in 2022. To further boost the promotion’s impact, the chamber’s Neighborhood Revitalization Fund is contributing an additional $5,000.

Scott and Jill Keiter (Courtesy of Keiter Corporation)

The “Building Our Community Together” gift card promotion is set to kick off on Wednesday, August 9 and will run while supplies last. Consumers will have the opportunity to purchase a $25 Northampton Gift Card and receive $50 in actual spending power. The $25 Keiter Gift Cards will be exclusively available at the chamber office located at 99 Pleasant Street in Northampton, during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers must request the Keiter Gift Card specifically, and the promotion applies only to the $25 Northampton Gift Card purchases. (A $50 gift card would not be valued at $100, for instance.) Each customer will be limited to one card per transaction.

Last year’s “Strengthen the Community” promotion was met with resounding success, as all the cards were sold out within three days. The initiative injected $50,000 into the local economy, providing much-needed support to area businesses during a challenging time. Encouraged by the enthusiastic response from the community, Keiter Corporation is eager to build upon the momentum and positively impact even more local businesses.

Scott Keiter, Founder and President of Keiter Corporation, expressed his excitment about investing even more in the community this year to help Northampton thrive. As a member of the Greater Northampton Chamber’s Board of Directors and its Finance Committee, Scott understand the financial challenges faced by area businesses and is dedicated to supporting their growth.

The Northampton Gift Card, accepted at over 100 local businesses, including restaurants, shops, and spas, offers consumers a chance to support the local economy while enjoying a wide range of products and services.