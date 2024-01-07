GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Kendall Street in Granby was closed on Saturday for a downed tree in the road.

According to the Granby Fire Department, there was a tree limb burning on a wire on Kendall Street on Saturday. It was being asked for residents to use another route for traveling.

Kendall Street is now back open, but residents need to use caution in the area as National Grid continues to make repairs.