NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The intersection of King Street and Damon Road in Northampton is currently being detoured due to a water main break.

According to the Northampton Police Department, traffic on Damon Road will be redirected down Industrial Drive. Traffic will not be allowed to enter Damon Rd from the King St intersection.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.