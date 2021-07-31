Kiwanis Club hosts Styrofoam recycling event in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampshire county organization is helping people get rid of unwanted items in their home.

Northampton’s Summer re-use Rally provided the opportunity to get rid of unwanted Styrofoam, safely. The Northampton Kiwanis Club set up shop in the parking lot of Smith Vocational High School Saturday morning.

“Styrofoam never breaks down,” Charles Delise, secretary of the club, told 22News. He explained, “It is not material that we want to see in our landfill. It doesn’t bio-grade, it doesn’t turn into a harmless compound. but it can leak chemicals into the groundwater and it can surround the soil.”

The Northampton Kiwanis Club members took the discarded Styrofoam to a recycling center in Palmer.