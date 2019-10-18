L.L. Bean grand opening weekend in Hadley starts Friday

HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – The first L.L. Bean in western Massachusetts is set to open at 9:00 a.m. on Friday!

People are already waiting in line outside the new L.L. Bean at Mountain Farms in Hadley for the first day of the Grand Opening weekend celebration.

The first 200 customers in line will receive a free L.L. Bean gift card worth up to $500.

(Photo: Reportit)



Saturday and Sunday the celebration will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will feature the following:

Fun and games

Free local apple cider and make your own s’mores

The option to take a picture with the L.L. Bean Bootmobile

Live local music

The sounds of the national parks with PARKTRACKS

Customers can also receive a free gift with purchase at the store and enter to win the ultimate “Be an Outsider backyard and campsite prize package,” all weekend.

The store is located in front of the Mountain Farms Mall on Route 9. It’s in the plaza where 1-10 Grill and Five Guys will open soon. The new Hadley L.L. Bean has 10,000 square feet of sales floor in a new 15,000 square foot building.