L.L. Bean to open first western Massachusetts location Friday

HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – The first L.L. Bean in western Massachusetts is set to open its doors this weekend!

The grand opening weekend starts Friday and goes until Sunday. Hadley is the newest location for the first L.L. Bean in the area.

L.L. Bean is celebrating its newest store with a grand opening on Friday. A soft opening at 353 Russel Street began earlier this week. The store is located in front of the Mountain Farms Mall on Route 9.

It’s in the plaza where 1-10 Grill and Five Guys will open soon. The new Hadley L.L. Bean has 10,000 square feet of sales floor in a new 15,000 square foot building. Residents are happy to have one closer to where they live.

“I think it’s about time, I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” said John Tourigny of Chicopee. “It beats going out to New Hampshire and Maine. I think it’s long overdue but I’m glad it’s here in Hadley.”

The first 200 people in line Friday at 9 a.m. will win gift cards between $10 and $500. The store is the first in western Massachusetts, following locations in Boston’s Seaport, Mansfield and Burlington.

Connecticut also has a few locations, the closest being in South Windsor.