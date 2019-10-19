L.L. Bean’s first western Massachusetts store sees hundreds on opening day

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Local outdoor enthusiasts flocked to Hadley Friday to get in on the grand opening of the new L.L. Bean store.

Business was still booming Friday night as the celebration continued. The store is the first L.L. Bean in western Massachusetts, triggering a lot of excitement as you can imagine.

The first 200 people in the door Friday morning received a free gift card, but enthusiasm was still high throughout the evening. Evening customers reported it was still busy and cheery in the store after 6 p.m. All the excitement comes from new options.

Esra Hammerly, a Northampton resident told 22News, “We have the smaller mom and pop outdoor outfitters in town which are great I think we should still be supporting those stores, but it is nice.”

Customers described the atmosphere in the store as busy, colorful and happy. The grand opening celebration will continue through the weekend.