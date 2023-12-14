NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of anti-war protestors will be back in court on Thursday two months after blocking access to a local defense manufacturer.

Six protestors will face a pre-trial hearing on Thursday at Northampton District Court after pleading not guilty to charges of disturbing the peace, trespassing, and resisting arrest.

These demonstrators were among a group that parked a boat and three trailers outside of L3Harris in Northampton in October, blocking access to parking areas for employees. Among the six that were arrested, several chained themselves to those trailers and the boat to prevent easy dismissal of the protest by police.

They remained there for 7.5 hours before being cut away and arrested by Northampton and State Police. The demonstration was organized by a group called Demilitarize Western Mass to disrupt operations at the defense manufacturer and encourage the company to transition their operations to peace work.

