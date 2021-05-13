Lampson Brook Farm in Belchertown designated historical site

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials celebrated the Lampson Brook Farm in Belchertown as a newly designated historical site.

A bill sponsored by Senator Lesser was signed into law by Governor Baker in January for the permanent protection and stewardship. According to a news release sent to 22News from Senator Eric Lesser’s office, the law allows for the permanent protection of the five separate parcels that make up the approximate 430-acre historic site known as the Lampson Brook Farm.

(Photo Courtesy: Senator Lesser’s office)

(Photo Courtesy: Senator Lesser’s office)

(Photo Courtesy: Senator Lesser’s office)

(Photo Courtesy: Senator Lesser’s office)

(Photo Courtesy: Senator Lesser’s office)

(Photo Courtesy: Senator Lesser’s office)

(Photo Courtesy: Senator Lesser’s office)

(Photo Courtesy: Senator Lesser’s office)

(Photo Courtesy: Senator Lesser’s office)

(Photo Courtesy: Senator Lesser’s office)

(Photo Courtesy: Senator Lesser’s office)

(Photo Courtesy: Senator Lesser’s office)

(Photo Courtesy: Senator Lesser’s office)

(Photo Courtesy: Senator Lesser’s office)

(Photo Courtesy: Senator Lesser’s office)

(Photo Courtesy: Senator Lesser’s office)

(Photo Courtesy: Senator Lesser’s office)

Members of the Belchertown legislative delegation, local officials, community members, and Senator Lesser celebrated the Act providing for the permanent protection and stewardship of the historic Lampson Brook Farm in Belchertown.