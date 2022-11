EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be partial lane closures due to road work in Easthampton starting Monday.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, there will be road closures in several locations:

47 Cottage Street (Route 141)

Northampton Street (Route 10) near the old Tasty Top (reduced to one lane)

There will be traffic delays at both locations, and it is asked that you seek an alternate route if possible.