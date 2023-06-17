NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Coming up later this weekend drivers will have to be aware of road work on I-91 North. Lane shifts are coming to the Northampton portion of I-91 Sunday night as MassDOT shifts traffic permanently at Exit 23.

The ramp to get up to I-91 Northbound will officially move to newly constructed bridges. It marks a major milestone for a massive bridge replacement project crews have been working on for the better part of year.

The work to actually shift traffic will run from 7 p.m. Sunday night to 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. Be advised to expect some delays if you’re getting on I-91 North at that time.