Large gatherings, noise complaints lead to 22 citations in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Police were called to multiple neighborhoods this past weekend for noise complaints.

The Amherst Police Department continues to get calls about large gatherings and noise complaints. Over the weekend, 22 tickets were handed out after Amherst Police responded to calls of large gatherings and noise complaints.

Police said four of those tickets were issued during a house party on Gray Street Saturday. All the tickets went to people between the ages of 20 and 22.

Police have been cracking down on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic since these gatherings can lead to an increase in cases. To help limit the spread and the parties, UMass Amherst has a “Knock-and Talk” program.

University and town officials go door-to-door to households who have had complaints in the past and talk with them about safety regulations during the pandemic.

UMass is also offering free COVID-19 testing to all students living both on and off campus.

