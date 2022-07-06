BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown Community Alliance (BCA) has received funding to create the town’s first large scale mural on Berkshire Avenue later this year. Residents and business owners in the town are encouraged to join in the discussion of the design.

A $9,000 grant from the Belchertown Cultural Council’s LCC grant program and MassDevelopment was awarded to the BCA for the mural. The BCA will hold a creative visioning workshop for residents, local organization and business owners on July 14th at 7:00 p.m. at Lawrence Memorial Hall located at 2 Jabish Street in Belchertown. The event will discuss with residents the mural design with artists. The workshop will also be available on a Zoom call, residents can email hello@btowncommunity.org to sign up.

“Community spaces, public art exhibits, and cultural events are at the heart of placemaking, and cities and towns across Massachusetts recognize the positive impact of these projects in supporting local economies and enhancing quality of life,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera. “MassDevelopment is pleased to award these Commonwealth Places grants to help organizations build capacity, engage residents and visitors, and implement projects that reimagine public spaces.”

“No arts or design background is needed” says BCA Board President April Jasak-Bangs. “We are hoping folks of all different ages, backgrounds, and abilities come out and share their insights about the community they live and work in so that Belchertown as a whole can really feel ownership of this mural when it’s finished.”

The BCA will also be available at the Belchertown Cultural Council’s Food Truck event on Friday, July 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the Common to discuss any questions the community has about the mural.

Once the decision for the mural has been approved by the town’s Selectboard, paint parties will be scheduled in August for anyone interested in getting involved with the creation of the mural.