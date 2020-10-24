“Larger than Life” mural in Amherst aims to celebrate residents during pandemic

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A local artist held an outdoor photography exhibit Friday night outside of the Amherst Cinema to celebrate local families, seniors, and the community during the pandemic.

Called “Larger than Life,” the exhibit displayed two of the photographer’s collections, one where over 200 families posed for, in exchange to donate to the Amherst Survival Center.

The other was a documentary and portrait photography featuring older adults living in Amherst and neighboring towns.

The artist said she hopes the exhibit will inspire connection and unity amongst the people who had their photos taken.

“Everyone of course was very stuck at home, so they really look forward and of course the idea of donating to the survival center and they are doing an incredible job and with the staff they are working so much more,” said Isabella Delliolio, an artist.

Almost $19,000 was donated to the Amherst Survival Center from the project.