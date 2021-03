AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An art exhibition at UMass Amherst has sparked attention from the local community.

The exhibition, called “The Passing Show,” features a 100-year-old re-imagined carousel.

The original exhibition date was delayed for five months because of the pandemic. It will be de-constructed this weekend after being on display for six months.

If you’d like to view the exhibition before it is removed, you can do so by making an appointment.