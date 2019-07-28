Last Day of the Eastern Region Ski Show Tournament

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 5 water skiing teams competed Sunday in the annual Eastern Region Ski Tournament.

The 35th annual tournament wrapped up Sunday night at the Oxbow Water Sports Complex in Northampton.

The five competing teams from across the Northeast put on an hour show and are judged and scored to qualify for nationals.

We spoke with one member of the “Maine Attraction Water Ski Show Team” who said this weekend’s show is great family entertainment.

Laurie Gaudreau told 22News, “We have a ballet line, we have a swivel line, we have four-tier pyramids, we have barefoot water skiers, we have jumpers, we have the whole nine yards.”

Teams with the top scores will qualify for the national competition in Indiana in August.