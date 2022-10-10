NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday was the last day of this year’s Paradise City Arts Festival.

This bi-annual festival has been in Northampton since 1995 featuring 3 buildings filled with some unique and eye-opening art. Furniture, jewelry, art glass, garden sculpture, ceramics, fashion design, painting, and more is on display and for sale.

The Paradise City Arts Festival takes place at the fairgrounds in Northampton and is 3 days long, attracting artists from all over the world. Sculpture Jim Rosenthal at the event said, “Paradise city has been great I’ve been coming here for a number of years and it is a wonderful show you have a tremendous audience and see the work that you can create.”

Another sculptor James Kitchen also said ” I was in Austria I said what do you call sculpture in German they said denk mal denk means to think mal means think. Think for a moment, I realized that’s what I want to do I wanna make people think.”

All types of art are on exhibit here including some that are out of this world. One of Kitchen’s most popular pieces at the festival was a massive Spaceship that captured the attention of thousands of attendees at the festival. The artist was inspired by Jules Verne to create the spaceship while he was a kid, and he hopes to be an inspiration to others today.

Kitchen said “My grandfather was a blacksmith so it’s in the blood so when you make something out of a medal there is a sense of permanence. I mean it’s a great paper weight isn’t it.”

The Festival will be back over Memorial Day Weekend.