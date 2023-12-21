DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easthampton man clinched a $100,000 Mass Cash prize less than three weeks before it was set to expire.

The prize, won in the January 8, 2023 drawing, brought a surge of excitement to Lech, a mechanic, who claimed his prize on Wednesday, December 20 at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s West Springfield claim center.

Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission

Lech’s winning numbers, 1-5-6-13-29, were strategically chosen, representing significant family birthdays. The stroke of luck had him purchase the winning ticket at 7-Eleven, at 97 Union St. in Easthampton. In recognition of selling the fortuitous ticket, the store received a $1,000 bonus.

The Mass Cash game, part of the Massachusetts State Lottery’s draw game lineup, requires players to pick five numbers out of 35 or opt for the ‘Quic Pic’ option, which randomly selects the numbers. A single play costs $1, making it an accessible and popular choice for hopeful lottery participants.

The urgency of Lech’s claim underscores the importance of timely prize retrieval. Lottery regulations stipulate that winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Unclaimed winnings contribute to the net profit returned to the Commonwealth for distribution among its 351 cities and towns.

Mass Cash drawings, held seven nights a week, offer players frequent opportunities to test their luck. The suspense of matching all five winning numbers in a drawing, as Lech did, results in claiming the game’s top prize.