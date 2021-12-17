Last weekend before Christmas, stores expecting rush of shoppers

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend marks the final weekend of shopping before Christmas and retailers are expecting a rush of shoppers.

22News stopped by Thornes Marketplace in Northampton Friday evening. The stores inside were packed with shoppers seeking out those last minute gifts. One shopper told 22News they hope to get all their shopping done before the last weekend before Christmas rush.

Granby resident, Julie Bolduc told 22News, “We ventured out today, we usually wait until next week so we are a little bit early, but it’s great here. I am a procrastinator but the more you procrastinate, you can’t make decisions and you feel pressured, so I am relived I found some stuff today.”

From Northampton to Holyoke, the Holyoke Mall is extending their holiday hours this weekend as well.