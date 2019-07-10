Late UMass Amherst professor leaves behind $450K for local libraries

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A longtime history professor at UMass has left more than $450,000 for libraries in Amherst and Leverett.

John Van Steenberg was a history professor at UMass Amherst for more than 30 years.

He passed away in 2017 at 93 years old but left some money for the Leverett Library and the Jones Library in Amherst.

More than $91,000 is going towards the town library in Leverett, along with another $91,000 to the Conservation Commission.

The $273,000 is going to the Jones Library in Amherst to help with its expansion and renovation projects. That includes expanding the children’s room and bringing the building up to ADA accessibility codes.

“We are in this spot where we need to update our schematic designs,” library director Sharon Sharry explained, “and so we will be able to use this money to hire the architects to do that as well as start a capital campaign to raise more money to help with the project.”

It’s unknown what the Leverett Library will use its money for at this time.

Sharry said renovations at the Jones library ar e expected to begin next July. She expects the project to take about two years to complete.